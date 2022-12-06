Women's IPL likely to get underway on March 07, to have a 15-day window: Report

The inaugural edition of the Women's IPL is set to kick off on early 2023. The much-awaited mega event will be held in India right before the men's IPL. While there is over a two-month window for the men's version, the Women's IPL is reportedly set to have a 15-day window.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the first-ever season of the Women's IPL will get underway on March 07 and will conclude on March 22. In addition, the report stated that it will be a five-team event -- with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to be the venues -- for which a whopping 160-170 Indian players and 30-40 overseas cricketers will be given by the selectors for consideration.

The new IPL chairman Arun Dhumal expects the maiden Women's IPL season to be a huge hit and mentioned that the purpose of the tournament is to let the game reach a newer set of fans and encourage girls to pick up the sport. In November, Dhumal was quoted as saying by the NDTV, "Fans should make it to the stadium in large numbers whether we have the WIPL in rural areas or main city centres. We will evaluate that and take a call soon." He added, "We are working on making it one of the best women's cricket tournament in the world. What we did in the IPL, we want to do something similar with WIPL."

Current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has high hopes from the inaugural edition and revealed how it will feel Indian cricket. She told Star Sports, "When they (domestic players) are playing for the Indian team, they will not face any extra pressure, because right now, the players that are selected from the domestic teams, sometimes I can see that they are blank, they are not able to understand how to change their game plan."