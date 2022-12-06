Kim Kardashian gets restraining order against armed stalker who claims to have telepathic connection with her

To protect herself and her family from a twisted individual who claims to have a telepathic connection with her, the beauty mogul and reality TV show star Kim Kardashian got a restraining order from the court on Monday.

Her legal team was awarded the restraining order against Andre Persaud, who showed up at her home at least 3 times back in August and claimed to be armed, according to docs obtained by a publication.

The ruling prohibits Persaud from contacting Kim and he must stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times, for the next five years. The order also prohibited him from owning or possessing a firearm and he must surrender all the guns he already has to law enforcement.

The stalker has been constantly posting about Kim on his social media sites and in one particular instance, Kim says that he claimed to have communicated with her telepathically.

According to the docs, Kim says she's never met the guy and she doesn't know him. She was worried he might escalate things to physical violence, which led her to pursue a restraining order.

This comes after Kim finished celebrating her eldest son Saint West's seventh birthday. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!" she wrote in a loved-up post shared on Instagram. Take a look!

Kim was recently seen in Miami for Art Basel, where she revealed her new hair colour and partied with a bevvy of A-listers.

Kim also recently settled her divorce from Kanye West. According to court documents, Ye and Kim will have joint custody of their four children. And, the rapper will have to pay $2,00,000 a month to his ex-wife in child support.

