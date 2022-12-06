'Good Morning America' anchors Amy Robach, TJ Holmes caught having office romance, see how ABC News tackles it

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have been hosting the Good Morning America talk show GMA3 since 2020, and this week, paparazzi images of the couple were posted online, revealing their relationship. Although Holmes and Robach are both married, a spokesperson for the two claimed that they had just ended their marriages and had recently started dating.

What did the ABC News president say?

Holmes and Robach have been removed from GMA3, according to Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News. During an editorial call on Monday, Godwin said, “I’m going to talk about something that has become an internal and an external distraction: the relationship between two of our colleagues."

According to sources cited by multiple media outlets, she said that the relationship is not a violation of company policy and after taking few days to think about and work through what she thinks is best for the ABC News organisation, she is going to take Amy and TJ off the air, while figuring this out."

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” she added. She also asked staff to “stop the whispering in the hallways” about the matter. “We can’t operate with gossip, speculation and rumours. We need to stay focused on the work.”

How the love came to light?

Following the paparazzi photos of Holmes and Robach together while on vacation, their relationship was made public. Amid a barrage of tabloid coverage and social media comments, a spokesperson for Holmes and Robach stated that the duo had been close friends for many years, but their connection developed during the previous few months, when they split from their respective spouses in August. They were waiting until they were both divorced before telling anybody, not even ABC. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez took the place of the two on Monday, and they will continue to do so till ABC News resolves the situation.