The star is here! Dolly Parton joins TikTok
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 06, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Her first TikTok is a montage of clips of herself ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!”
Her first TikTok is a montage of clips of herself ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!”
Dolly Parton is in the game. The celebrated actress revealed she’s joined TikTok with a video as she wrote, “I have arrived”.
Her first TikTok is a montage of clips of herself ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!”
In another video, Dolly can be seen in a new clip which is a compilation of Dolly greeting her fans. There’s one in which she says “Better late than never!”.
Meanwhile, Dolly Parton will be seen in NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special: She’s ringing in 2023 with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the program that’s set to air December 31 live from Miami.