For all the bravehearts who are willing to repair their own Mac or iPhone, Apple is now willing to provide its Self Service Repair tools in the UK and a few parts of Europe.

The self-repair programme of the tech company is now getting expanded to Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland and the UK, making it accessible for customers to buy genuine repair kits and parts of certain Macs and iPhones launched from 2020 onwards.

The service which was launched last year in the US will provide detailed instruction manuals along with parts for different kinds of common repairs, which will include repairing cracked screens.

Although the customers are free to use the implements of their choice, Apple is making available the same tools which are used by the in-house technicians of the company either on a seven-day loan costing £54.90 or for purchase.

While the DIY service can be accessed by anyone, only bravehearts can take up the task of performing surgery on a computer or a smartphone, which would require dealing with tiny screws.

It is most likely that a vast majority of users would opt for engaging a professional for any repair work. Apple stated that they have more than 5,000 authorised repair shops spread across the world which have access to original products.

As the data collected by CCS Insight indicate that the average consumer keeps their smartphone for 4.2 years, the provision of cost-effective repair options is important.

While the move will be appreciated by those supporting the right to repair, recently Apple faced criticism from specialists iFixit for putting a digital lockdown on the use of unauthorised and recycled parts for the repair of the device.