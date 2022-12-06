India: TRF issues new threat to journalists and politicians; high-level meeting held in Delhi

Kashmir Fight, the mouthpiece of terrorist outfit 'TRF' released a new list of journalists and politicians threatening attacks on them in the Kashmir valley. The list has been published on their blog which is backed by the terror outfit Lashkar Toiba. However, security agencies are yet to confirm the authenticity of these lists.

Earlier a list of Kashmiri Pandit government teachers threatening them with dire consequences and attacks on them had been published on the blog. A list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit teachers in the valley has gone viral along with the threatening poster. The list gives out details of the names, residential address and present place of posting of these teachers.

However, a high-level security review meeting was called by Union Secretary Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the current security situation in the valley regarding Kashmiri Pandits. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials of Jammu Kashmir Police, Paramilitary forces and Administration.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has said that an investigation needs to be done regarding the leaking of government documents to terror organisations.

“The details of Kashmiri people have been leaked from the government offices and it's the government which is responsible for this. The government has to give a response on how the details of Kashmiri Pandits have been spread like this. And now they are being threatened,'' said Mehbooba Mufti, Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP has termed the leak of Kashmiri pandit migrant employees as a big security concern. They say those responsible for giving out details of Kashmiri Pandits need to be thoroughly investigated and out behind the bars.

''Is a very big concern. TRF has a list of Kashmiri Pandits of where they are working and residing and making it viral is a big security concern. The same TRF is responsible for killing of civilians including Kashmiri Pandits has all the details of the Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies need to take it seriously. They need to investigate who are these white-collar terrorists sitting in the government offices and are operating from these offices providing all the vital information to the terrorist organisations. BJP is demanding the arrest of those white-collar terrorists who have provided these details to the terrorist organisation,'' said Altaf Thakur, BJP State Spokesperson.

TRF threat poster accused these teachers of propagating the central government agenda in Kashmir and said they are being settled permanently in Kashmir.

