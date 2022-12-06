Chadwick Boseman portrait to be auctioned for a humanitarian cause
The portrait will open at $1000 but is expected to fetch $5000.
‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s portrait will head to Project Angel Food’s ANgelPhoto auction this year. This is regarding a photo shot by Kwaku Alston at Comic Con in 2017. The photo shoot took place before the release of the hit Marvel film ‘Black Panther’.
The fine art photography auction will be held at Milk Studios Los Angeles on December 8. All proceeds benefit Project Angel Food’s work providing daily medically tailored meals to more than 2,500 Angelenos living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.
Other auction highlights include a photo of Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe taken by Norman Seeff in New York City in 1969 and Greg Gorman’s 1994 portrait of Sophia Loren for Detour magazine that coincided with the release of Robert Altman’s “Prêt-à-Porter.”