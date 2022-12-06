Pakistan Election Commission moves to remove Imran Khan as PTI chief

Pakistan's Election Commission has officially started the process to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

A notice has been issued to him regarding the case after he was disqualified from holding the position in the aftermath of the Toshakhana case, the Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Imran was found guilty of buying gifts at a discounted price from the Toshakhana (state depository) and selling them for higher prices. According to PTI, the gifts included an expensive wristwatch, and he was also found guilty of "false statements and incorrect declaration."

While PTI officials have claimed that there is no legal basis for removing Imran from his position, the Commission has cited a 2018 judgement by a three-member Supreme Court bench. It said that a person disqualified “under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not head a political party”.

The Constitution dictates that all gifts of value received by office holders need to be deposited in the Toshakhana for valuation. All gifts need to be reported and the full valuation will have to disclosed.

This was the same rule that resulted in Nawaz Sharif losing his position as the head of the PML-N after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. Imran was one of the main figures who supported the action, and the anti-corruption issue helped him in becoming the Pakistan PM in 2018.