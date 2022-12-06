How can you resell your FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets? CHECK details here

Fans who purchased FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets online in accordance with the Online Ticket Terms of Sale for the General Public may now resell those tickets on the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform by logging in to their FIFA Ticketing account. The announcement was made recently on the official website of FIFA World Cup 2022.

After purchasing a ticket on the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform, FIFA Ticketing will send an email confirming that the tickets were successfully allocated to the ticket purchaser. The ticket confirmation email will include information about the tickets or ticket products that were purchased.

The Official Ticket Resale Platform allows an original purchaser of a ticket purchased in accordance with the Online Ticket Terms of Sale for General Public (including a Resale Platform purchaser) to obtain a refund of a portion of the price they paid for any such ticket that they no longer wish to use for themselves or a guest.

Those interested in purchasing tickets made available through the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform should visit the links below to see the available tickets:

For International purchasers, click here for the official ticket platform

For Qatar residents, click here for the official ticket resale platform

How much is the resale tickets fee?

FIFA Ticketing will charge both the original ticket purchaser and the resale ticket purchaser a resale fee once the tickets are successfully sold:

1. For the Original Ticket Purchaser, the Resale Fee is charged per Ticket and shall equal the greater of two Qatari Riyals (2 QAR) or five per cent of the Ticket face value paid by the Original Ticket Purchaser and the Resale Ticket Purchaser, respectively.

2. The Resale Fee is charged on a total transactional basis to the Resale Ticket Purchaser and shall equal the greater of two Qatari Riyals (2 QAR) or five percent of the aggregate purchase price (including fees) of all Tickets purchased by the Resale Ticket Purchaser for a given transaction.

What is the refund process?

If a ticket is successfully resold on the Resale Platform in accordance with the General Public Ticket Resale Policy, FIFA Ticketing will process a refund of the prescribed amount less the resale fee to the original ticket purchaser within 30 working days by the end of the resale window.