FIFA World Cup 2022: Are players wearing sports bra? All you need to know

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, has lived up to expectations so far. While the group stages saw plenty of upsets, the stage is now set for the last eight round with more action and drama along the way. Several things, both on and off the field, have made heads turn during the Qatar World Cup. During the group stage match between South Korea and Portugal, the Asian side's star footballer Hwang Hee Chan's pictures made heads turn, in what seemed like he was wearing a women's sports bra.

The regular football fans and viewers won't be surprised with players sporting such an attire. However, non-regular fans might be perplexed by what they saw Hee Chan wearing. Here's everything you need to know about such an attire commonly worn by footballers across the globe:

The vest, appearing as a sports bra, is actually regarded as a GPS tracker vest. It is worn beneath jerseys and the vest comprises a GPS device connected to it, useful for collecting individual player GPS data. Such a device is placed in a small pouch at the backside of the GPS tracker vest.

Thus, such a sight might be uncommon for those non-regular football fans, however, it is very much common for the ardent followers of the beautiful game.