IPL Auction 2023: MI retained & released players list, new captain, key players, batting & bowling coach

IPL Auction 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) have also made the list of released and retained players public ahead of the mini IPL auction slated to be held in December. In total, the team has released 13 players from their squad while they have retained a total of 15 players from the previous season’s squad. They have also exchanged one player with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and have added Jason Behrendorff to their squad. So, now their squad is made up of 16 players. They have currently 9 slots available to be filled, with 3 reserved for overseas players. A total of 991 players have registered for the IPL auction this year, and MI will be choosing 9 for itself out of the long list.

The list of released players by the Mumbai Indians (MI)

A total of 13 players have been released by the team. This means they won’t be able to play in the blue jersey in the IPL 2023 season. Here is the list of players who have been released by the MI:

Kieron Pollard (Retired) Anmolpreet Singh Aryan Juyal Basil Thampi Daniel Sams Fabian Allen Jaydev Unadkat Mayank Markande Murugan Ashwin Rahul Buddhi Riley Meredith Sanjay Yadav Tymal Mills

The list of retained players of the Mumbai Indians (MI)

The MI has retained a total of 15 players. These 15 players will continue to be the members of the blue team and no other IPL team would be able to include them in their list. Here is the list of players retained by the MI in the IPL 2023 season:

Rohit Sharma Tim David Ramandeep Singh Tilak Varma Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan Tristan Stubbs Dewald Brevis Jofra Archer Jasprit Bumrah Arjun Tendulkar Arshad Khan Kumar Kartikeya Hrithik Shokeen Akash Madhwal

Available balance with the Mumbai Indians (MI):

In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. This amount is 5 Cr more than the previous season. However, all ten franchises have used a portion of their salary cap because they have retained some players. Speaking of MI, the team has so far spent 74.45 Cr on retaining the 15 players. Now, they have 20.55 Cr left in their purse to fill the rest of the vacancies.

MI’s new captain, batting and bowling coach details