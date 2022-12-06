Gone in 60 seconds ! Thieves steal five luxury cars worth £700k in Essex, WATCH

Thieves tip-toed out of a compound in less than 60 seconds with cars worth £700,000. It so happened. Just after midnight on 11 November, thieves broke into the front gate on Brentwood Road in Bulphan village, near Thurrock borough, Essex county in England. Later, the thieves were seen driving the gorgeous vehicles away. The entire burglary was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the compound, giving a bird's-eye view of the jackpot heist.

From Ariel Atom car to Mercedes, and two Porsches, all were gone in less than 60 seconds. A thief can be seen opening the gate whereas fellow thieves steal the cars one by one from the compound. Another footage from the area's CCTV or dashcam video is being sought by Essex police.

The police have only been able to retrieve the Mercedes Maybach. The other four vehicles that were taken from Brentwood Road in Bulphan, close to the M25, are still being sought by Essex Police. Anyone with information was urged by the police to call 101 and report the crime.



