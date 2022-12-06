WATCH: Brazil pay rich tribute to legend Pele after defeating South Korea to book FIFA WC quarter-final ticket

Brazil was at its very best as they dominated proceedings versus South Korea in the Round of 16 battle in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (December 06). As a result, the five-time winners went past the South Koreans, 4-1, to book a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. While the likes of Neymar, Richarlison, etc. spearheaded the show for Brazil, with a 4-0 lead before the first half, they conceded only one goal, in the 76th minute, to showcase their dominance.

After the match, the Brazilian line-up won hearts by paying a rich tribute to legendary footballer Pele, who is reportedly undergoing treatment for a respiratory issue in Sao Paulo. The 82-year-old veteran is suffering from colon cancer. Here's the video of the Men in Yellow's heartfelt tribute to one of the most-loved footballers:

The Brazil squad pay tribute to Pele after the game 👏 #BRA pic.twitter.com/9hl6joG56l — Fútbol (@El_Futbolesque) December 5, 2022 ×

Ahead of the game between Brazil and South Korea, Pele had said that he will back his boys from the hospital where he is being treated. "I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil!"

Recently, a lot was said and written about Pele's health deteriorating further with each passing day. His daughter Flavia Nascimento downplayed reports of him being transferred to palliative care. "It’s pretty unfair people saying that he is in a terminal condition, that he is under palliative care. Believe us: that’s not it,” she said in an interview with Globo TV.

In addition, Kely -- another of Pele’s daughters -- confirmed that the veteran had contracted the Covid-19 virus last month, causing the respiratory infection. “He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home. He is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now," she said in the interview.