People in UK can now ask for flexible working from day one of job

UK government has announced that workers will be able to request for flexible employment from the first day of a job. As the pandemic led to people working from home, there are several who are still working remotely, at least for some part of the week.

"Millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment, under new government plans to make flexible working the default," a statement said.

"Flexible working doesn't just mean a combination of working from home and in the office -- it can mean employees making use of job-sharing, flexitime, and working compressed, annualised, or staggered hours."

The statement by Rishi Sunak's government added that such a move will give employees "greater access to flexibility over where, when, and how they work, leading to happier, more productive staff".



"Flexible working has been found to help employees balance their work and home life, especially supporting those who have commitments or responsibilities such as caring for children or vulnerable people," the statement added.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said that the change "should give workers the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job, not just the right to ask".

Data revealed on Monday showed that gender pay gap is extremely wide for Britain's oldest workers. So such flexibility can help women earn higher salaries, irrespective of their age, while letting them handle childcare and other responsibilities.

According to Rest Less, an organisation that advises people aged over 50, men earn 31 per cent more on average than women when both are in their fifties.

(With inputs from agencies)

