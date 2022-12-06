Julia Roberts wears Moschino gown adorned with George Clooney's iconic pics

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, who shared screen space with George Clooney in the Ocean's 11 trilogy along with this year's 'Ticket To Paradise', turned cheerleader for the acclaimed actor and filmmaker at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors event, held at The White House.

Roberts wore a custom dress adorned with Clooney's face to show her support for the superstar. The beautiful sartorial piece was designed by Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott.

The 55-year-old paired her head-turning look with a cropped jacket and glittering Chopard jewellery. After entering the annual event, Roberts traded her Clooney-themed outfit for a classic black suit.

Clooney was among several stars who were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the event. Rock band U2 and singer Gladys Knight were among the honourees.

The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities and political figures. Matt Damon, Sheryl Crow, Garth Brooks, Patti LaBelle, Sean Penn, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Sacha Baron Cohen and Sesame Street's Big Bird were in attendance.

The actress loves to wear statement-making outfits that pay homage to her dear ones. Back in September, she wore a glittering Alexander McQueen gown at a promotional event for her film 'Ticket to Paradise'. Her gown was customised with a sentimental nod to her husband and her children.

Their initials, names and the date of her wedding anniversary were embroidered into the fabric. She paired the gown with the same crop jacket she wore at Kennedy Center Honors.

On the movie front, Roberts will be next seen as Amanda in psychological thriller 'Leave the World Behind', written, directed and produced by Sam Esmail. The movie will also star Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha'la Herrold among others.

