'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel gets greenlit with previous cast

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ to get a sequel with Sony Pictures giving it a greenlight. Film’s writer and executive producer Gil Kenan is set to take over the directing reins on this film.

Speaking on the plan, Kenan said, “It’s an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film.”