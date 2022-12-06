Switzerland considers a ban on electric vehicle this winter, here's why

According to one of the reports on the internet, Switzerland is planning to ban electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. But the country has not really put a ban on EVs as of yet, it has only developed emergency plans to prepare for an energy crisis this winter.

The 'Ordinance on Restrictions and Prohibitions on the Use of Electric Energy' serves as the foundation for these reports. At the moment, the ordinance is only a proposal that the Swiss Federal Council is preparing to adopt in preparation for a potential energy shortage in the country. If the country faces an energy crisis, it outlines four stages of escalation. Only at the third level of escalation, the restrictions on e-mobility will become effective.

The proposal mentioned that "Private use of electric vehicles is permitted only for absolutely necessary journeys like exercising one's profession, shopping, visiting the doctor, attending religious events, attending court appointments." Because the ordinance is intended to regulate "restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy in order to secure the country's electricity supply," it is likely that EVs will face a partial ban rather than an outright ban in Switzerland ".

Hydroelectric power accounts for 60 per cent of Switzerland's energy supply. The proposed ban is one of the several stringent measures aimed at averting an energy crisis this winter, owing to the country's reliance on imports to get through the colder months.