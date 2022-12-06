Anya Taylor-Joy has become a gamer in preparation for Super Mario film

Anya Taylor-Joy will be lending her voice to Princess Peach in the upcoming ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’. To prepare for the role, the actress turned into a gamer.

Speaking about it, Anya said, “So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun. Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie boasts of a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film has a screenplay by Matthew Fogel and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. It’s produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.