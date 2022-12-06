'Mickey 17' teaser and release date: Robert Pattinson's intriguing first look impresses fans

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's next film 'Mickey 17', starring Robert Pattinson, will release in theatres worldwide on March 29, 2024. On Tuesday, Hollywood studio Warner Bros made the announcement while sharing the first teaser of the film on social media.

The film is based on author Edward Ashton's novel titled 'Mickey7' and features an ensemble cast of Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo alongside Pattinson.

Sharing the first look of the film and its release date on its social media handles, Warner Bros tweeted, "From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson - MICKEY 17. Only in theatres 03.29.2024. #Mickey17."

Ashton's novel was published earlier this year and it centres on a man named Mickey7, who is out on an expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes risky jobs that others fear to take and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. After Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission's base only to witness that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. What's happens next forms the crux of the story.

From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17 pic.twitter.com/bhPnD9IIFS — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 5, 2022

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Ohh, looks sorta spooky. And love the eyes opening at the end. Reminds me of Breaking Dawn 1 with Bella." Another commented, "Go Rob!!! The book was amazing so the movie will be as well." And, one said, "Warner bros with a new movie by Korean film legend bong joon ho with batman attached....i think a got another best picture winner. (sic)"

In addition to writing and directing, Bong is also bankrolling the project through his banner Offscreen.

Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures are also producing the project.

'Mickey 7' is Bong's first film since the multiple Academy Award-winning film 'Parasite', which released in 2019. The film was the first non-English language movie to win the best picture at the Oscars and also took home trophies for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Bong has helmed several critically-acclaimed titles, such as 'Snowpiercer', 'Memories of Murder', 'The Host' and 'Okja'.

