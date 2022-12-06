Portugal vs Switzerland at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and lineups

Tuesday's round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland will determine who advances to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Since 1966, Portugal has just once advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals. They won two and lost one of their three games to finish first in Group H. Six goals were scored by Fernando Santos' team during the group round, and on Tuesday, their potent attackers will need to deliver once more. Speaking of Switzerland, by stunning Serbia 3-2 in their final group-stage match, the team advanced to the knockout rounds. With goals from Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, and Remo Freuler, Murat Yakin's team finished second in Group G, just behind Brazil.

Portugal vs Switzerland match details

This is the last round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal and Switzerland are squaring off in the match slated to be held at the Lusail Stadium. The match starts Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 23:00 GST and 00:30 IST (Wednesday).

Portugal vs Switzerland match prediction

Portugal rarely struggles to score goals with to their wealth of attacking quality, but maintaining a lead is frequently a different story. The Selecao frequently retreats as a result of Fernando Santos' continuous negativity, which would give a strong Swiss team the chance to assert themselves and buy more time. However, Pepe, Ronaldo, and the company should just edge out the competition due to their superior big-game skills.

Prediction: Portugal is expected to win the match with a 2-1 lead.

Portugal vs Switzerland predicted lineups

Portugal possible starting lineup:

Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Portugal vs Switzerland head to head