Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour 'Road Trippin' with The Strokes, Iggy Pop and many more

After delivering two chartbuster albums 'Unlimited Love' and 'Return of the Dream Canteen' this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are all set to head to an extensive 23-date world tour in 2023 to promote their latest studio albums.

The band has scheduled several stadium shows and festival stops across Europe and North America and they will be joined by The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess on select dates.

Live Nation announced on Monday that the band’s 23-date global trek will kickstart on March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more. The tour's last stop will be on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tickets will be available for purchase from December 9.

On the official Instagram handle of the band, dates of the world tour were shared along with other info. "The Global Stadium Tour continues in 2023 Artist Presale: Dec 6, 12 PM local General On Sale: Dec 9, 10 AM local. www.rhcp.com for more info and tickets. *Please note that the Glasgow show originally scheduled for Summer 2022 will now take place at Hampden Park Stadium on Sunday, July 23 2023. Existing tickets remain valid but will be re-issued for the new venue," the post's caption read. Take a look!

The funk-rock band released two albums this year. In October, they released 'Return of the Dream Canteen' and in April, they released 'Unlimited Love'. Both took spots at the No. 1 position on Billboard’s top album sales chart.

The band also recently bagged the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs and their single 'Black Summer' won the award for Best Rock Video.

According to the trade publication Pollstar, the band stands at fourth position on its list of most lucrative concert tours in 2022, after Bad Bunny, Elton John and Lady Gaga They had an average box office gross per city of $5,605,217 and an average ticket cost at $134.39.

