IPL Auction 2023:CSK retained & released players list, new captain, key players, batting & bowling coach

IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has taken the first step towards kicking off their campaign for the IPL 2023. They have started the process of retaining and releasing the players. This year, Chennai has released a total of 8 players; the list features big names including Dwayne Bravo. On the other hand, the team has retained the rest of the 18 players. CSK currently has 7 available slots in their squad, with 2 reserved for overseas players. A total of 991 players have registered for IPL auction this year, and CSK will be choosing 7 for itself out of the long list.

The list of released players by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

A total of 8 players have been released by the team. This means they won’t be able to play in the yellow jersey in the IPL 2023 season. Here is the list of players who have been released by the CSK:

Dwayne Bravo Adam Milam KM Asif Hari Nishant Bhagat Verma Robin Uthappa N Jagadish Chris Jordan

The list of retained players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The CSK has retained a total of 18 players. These 18 players will be playing in the yellow jersey this year, and no other IPL team would be able to include them in their list. Here is the list of players retained by the CSK in IPL 2023 season:

MS Dhoni Devon Conway Moin Ali Shivam Dubey Rituraj Gaikwad Ravindra Jadeja Avanti Rayudu Mahesh Tikshna Dwayne Pretorius Subhranshu Senapati Mitchell Santner Mahesh Pathrana Tushar Deshpande Rajwardhan Hanjargekar Mukesh Chaudhary Prashant Solanki Deepak Chahar Simarjeet Singh

Available balance with the Chennai Super Kings:

In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of INR 95 crores. 5 crores more than the previous auction, to be exact. However, all ten franchises have used a portion of their salary cap because they have retained some players. Speaking of CSK, the team has so far spent 74.55 Cr on retaining the 18 players. Now, they have 20.45 Cr left in their purse to fill the rest of the vacancies.

