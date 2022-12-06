Gen Z vs. Millennials Debate: This Christmas, it's a showdown over Santa Claus !

Gen Z moms have a single message for Santa Claus riding on his reindeer. Turn around and leave! Yes. You heard that right. Well, looks like not everyone has the same feelings for Santa with just days ahead of Christmas. Generation Z always has some new ideas on how things ought to be done. Numerous young parents are now debating the validity of St. Nick under the popular TikTok hashtag #SantaIsntReal, which has received over 14 million views.

But why kill Santa?

The Gen Z parents contend that not only is St. Nick a fictitious character but that he may also be traumatic to children. Yes. According to some of the parents, the Christmas magic should not be built up on Santa but rather it should be about the gift of giving to one another. Children being persuaded that Santa is real is a deception, McKenzie, a stay-at-home mother from North Dakota, told the New York Post adding "I don't believe in growing my kids up on a lie."

A unique viewpoint on killing Santa Claus for their kids this Christmas was offered by another mom of two and parenting influencer from southern Utah, Chloe Amelle. She said she didn't want to terrify her kids into believing they had to act a certain way or that they were more "bad" or "kind" than another kid depending on the Christmas presents they receive from Santa.

Amelle also argued that teaching your children to be nice in order to receive gifts from Santa runs counter to the idea of doing good just for the purpose of doing good. Sarah Ockwell-Smith, a childcare expert said, “The idea of an all-seeing, judgmental mythical being spying on children is quite a trauma-inducing." “There’s no surprise that so many kids cry when they meet Santa," she added.

Will Millennials bite the bullet?