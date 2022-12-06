FIFA World Cup Live updates: Morocco vs Spain and Portugal vs Switzerland
On December 6, the final two round of 16 games are slated to take place. At the Education City Stadium, Morocco will play Spain in the opening match, and Portugal will play Switzerland later in the evening. After suffering a shocking loss to Japan in their final group match, Spain finished the round 1 stage with second place in Group E. Morocco, who defeated Canada 2-1 last week, will try to extend their winning streak despite having one of the best teams in the competition. Portugal and Switzerland, who had drastically different results in their last group matches, will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals in the second match today. The first match starts at 20:30 IST and 19:00 GST, and the second match starts at 00:30 IST (Wednesday) and 23:00 GST.
Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 live updates here:
Playing XI of the two teams
Team news
🇲🇦Morocco🆚Spain 🇪🇸#TelegraphFootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SQ3pbxHMs9
The Stadium 974 will be dismantled after the World Cup 2022. The 40,000-seat stadium will be dismantled and the containers and steel will be exported to other countries in need of infrastructure.
The Switzerland side is aiming to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 68 years. Before this, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and defender Nico Elvedi have been declared fit to play after recovering from illness.
After expressing displeasure with Ronaldo's behaviour, Portugal coach Fernando Santos later declined to announce whether or not he would captain the team against Switzerland. Ronaldo has led the team during Portugal's first three games in Qatar.
Morocco has won its last four World Cup matches without a loss (W2 D2). Cameroon is the only African side to have won five straight World Cup games without suffering a loss.
Portugal and Switzerland have played 20 games together thus far. Portugal has triumphed in nine of those games while Switzerland has triumphed in 11, with five of those games ending in draws. Switzerland defeated Portugal 2-0 in their sole previous encounter at a major event, which occurred at Euro 2008.
The last match of the round of 16 will be played between Portugal and Switzerland the same day as Morocco and Spain. Portugal rarely struggles to score goals with to their wealth of attacking quality, but maintaining a lead is frequently a different story. The Selecao frequently retreats as a result of Fernando Santos' continuous negativity, which would give a strong Swiss team the chance to assert themselves and buy more time. However, Pepe, Ronaldo, and company should just edge out the competition due to their superior big-game skills. Portugal is expected to win the match with a 2-1 lead.
The second last match of the round of 16 will be played between Morocco and Spain on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. If Morocco is to make its first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals, they must make the most of their recent defensive resilience, and Regragui's attackers should be encouraged by La Roja's defensive shortcomings against Japan. Spain is expected to win the match with a 2-1 victory.
Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sahiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Pedri, Busquets, Gavi, Torres, Morata, Olmo
Morocco vs Spain match will kick-off on 6 December at 8:30 pm IST and 7:00 pm GST at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.
Spain will need to significantly perform better than their last performance, which saw them lose to Japan. During the first 45 minutes of the match, La Roja displayed a masterclass in passing, but in the second half, the team made defensive errors that led to two goals being conceded in six minutes. They barely managed to stay in the competition because of a better goal differential than Germany.
Walid Regragui's team has been extremely impressive, playing with a level of energy that can hurt any team. They have a team full of footballers who play in Europe's top leagues and combine skill with physical ability, so La Roja will face a real challenge. Spain is a team with which it is difficult to predict the outcome. In their first game, they defeated Costa Rica 7-0, but in their last game, they were defeated by Japan. Goals should be expected in this game between two excellent attacking teams, so opposing a clean sheet makes sense.