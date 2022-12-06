At least seven killed, six injured in Afghan bus explosion

At least seven people were killed in a major explosion in northern Afghanistan province, police said on Tuesday.

The blast took place in Balkh on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman, told Reuters news agency.

He said that the explosion was caused by a bomb. “The bomb was placed in a cart by the roadside. It was detonated as the bus arrived.” He added that at least four people have been injured in the explosion.

Tolo News reported that the explosion took place at the Seyed Abad intersection in Mazar-e-Sharif city

Balkh province is home to one of Afghanistan’s main dry ports in the town of Hairatan, near the border with Uzbekistan, which has rail and road links to Central Asia.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of bomb blasts ever since the Taliban came back to power last year. Usually, the local unit of ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks usually targeting minorities.

Earlier this month, the same province witnessed a blast at a mosque in Aybak, southeast of Mazar-i-Sharif, in which at least 19 people were killed and 24 others wounded.

