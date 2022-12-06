ugc_banner

Morocco vs Spain at FIFA World Cup 2022: Match prediction, H2H preview and lineups

Doha, QatarEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Story highlights

Spain has been feeling low after their shocking loss to Japan in their group-stage game. But this is not the first time that they haven't been able to advance to the quarterfinals since FIFA 2010 when they won the competition. On the other side, Morocco has been performing better than anticipated at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and won their group. This is the second time in history that they are competing in the round of 16. Check today's match prediction and a preview of the teams and possible lineups.

Morocco, the Group F champion, will face Spain, the Group E runner-up. Spain finishing second in their group was shocking. However, Japan had a fantastic run in the group stages, defeating Germany and Spain to finish first. However, now that Japan's World Cup campaign has ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Croatia, Spain would like to lead Group E. In a group that included Belgium, the North Africans came out on top by going undefeated (two wins and one draw). 

Morocco vs Spain head-to-head preview

Walid Regragui's team has been extremely impressive, playing with a level of energy that can hurt any team. They have a team full of footballers who play in Europe's top leagues and combine skill with physical ability, so La Roja will face a real challenge. Spain is a team with which it is difficult to predict the outcome.
In their first game, they defeated Costa Rica 7-0, but in their last game, they were defeated by Japan. Goals should be expected in this game between two excellent attacking teams, so opposing a clean sheet makes sense.

Morocco vs Spain lineups

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Sahiri, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba, Pedri, Busquets, Gavi, Torres, Morata, Olmo

Morocco vs Spain kick-off time

Morocco vs Spain match will kick-off on 6 December at 8:30 pm IST at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan. 

