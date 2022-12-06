FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil coach Tite defends his team's dancing celebration after facing criticism

Brazil coach Tite has defended the dance celebration by his players during the emphatic 4-1 pre-quarterfinal win over South Korea in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"We try to adapt to the characteristics of the players. They [players] are very young and I try to adapt a bit to their language, and part of their language is dancing," said Tite at a post-match press conference.

"They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around. Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.'"

Tite added that he knew the dance could be interpreted as disrespectful but it wasn't intended that way and that he had utmost respect for the South Koreans.

"There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there’s always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

"There was no disrespect for the opposition nor towards (South Korean coach) Paulo Bento for whom I have a lot of respect."

Brazil were off the blocks in fine fashion against the Koreans who could not cope with the pace of the Seleção. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior registered his name on the scoresheet in the seventh minute with a brilliant strike to the top corner.

Afterwards, the Brazilian players gathered in a huddle and celebrated by dancing. However, it was the third Brazilian goal where Richarlison orchestrated and finished the move with a brilliant goal that irked many.

After the goal, Richarlison and his teammates went to Tite on the sidelines and urged him to join the celebrations. The 61-year-old promptly joined and did a couple of steps before breaking off.

While the Brazilians were expressing happiness through dancing, it did not go down well with certain former players turned experts. TV pundit Roy Keane said the dance was 'disrespectful' to South Korea.

“I don’t like this. I think it’s disrespecting the opposition. It’s four [goals] and they’re doing it every time. I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s very good at all,” said Keane in a TV show.

His fellow pundit and former Liverpool player Graeme Souness agreed and said, “It’s only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians."

Brazil have qualified for the quarterfinals and will square up against 2018 finalists Croatia.

(With inputs from agencies)