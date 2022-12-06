Chinese not keen to travel abroad, even if Covid restrictions ease: Study

Though they detest strict Covid curbs, the Chinese aren't too keen to travel abroad even if the curb ease, says a study. More than half of those who were surveyed gave a thumb-down to overseas travel. The result of the study is being seen as a sign that consumer recovery from Covid measures in China will take time.

Mainland China retains some of the world's most stringent measures on PCR testing and quarantine for international travellers, despite some domestic easing of curbs after last month's unprecedented Covid protests.

The respondents to the survey, most of those who wanted to postpone the travel abroad, said that they were fearful of getting infected. This was the top concern. Worries about changes to domestic re-entry guidelines were in second place.

The sample size of the survey was 4000.

"People have become cautious," said Imke Wouters, a retail and consumer goods partner at the firm. "So even when they can travel, we don't think they will come back right away."

As many as 51% of those surveyed plan to delay international travel. And when they do, short-haul destinations will be the first to benefit, the consultancy said in its study, "China Consumption Recovery".

The Asian financial hub of Hong Kong topped wishlists for travel, with 34% of respondents saying it would be their first stop after the re-opening.

The survey, in late October, followed the 20th Congress of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, which brought President Xi Jinping a precedent-breaking third term as leader, at an event many had hoped would herald an opening-up after Covid.

(With inputs from agencies)

