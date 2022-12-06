Emergency power cuts in 'all regions of Ukraine' after fresh Russian attacks

Ukraine energy operator Ukrenergo said on Monday (December 6) that emergency power cut regime will be introduced in "all regions of Ukraine". The country's energy infrastructure has been battered by Russian missile attacks. Ukrenergo's latest statement came after fresh wave of Russian attacks.

"Due to the consequences of shelling... to maintain the balance between the production and consumption of electricity, a regime of emergency shutdowns will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

"In priority, electricity will be supplied to critical infrastructure facilities."

"The situation is difficult, but under control," the operator said, after Kyiv's forces announced they destroyed more than 60 out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow.

Still, it said that "some power plants will not be able to work at full capacity for a certain time."

"Combined with the frost increasing in the next 24 hours, this will lead to a deficit of electricity in the system," it said.

Emergency repair works are ongoing, the company said.

The Russian army acknowledged "massive attack on Ukrainian military command systems and related defence, communications, energy and military facilities" on Monday.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. After sustained gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks in vast swathes of region. Since October, Russia has begun targetting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This is sure to cause hardships for people as winter sets in.

Putin on Friday said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were "inevitable".

(With inputs from agencies)

