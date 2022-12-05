S. Africa: Ramaphosa urges supreme court to put impeachment report on hold

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa sought the Constitutional Court to review and overrule a report by an advisory body that said he may be subject to impeachment for how he handled the theft of at least $580,000 from his game farm.

According to a review application sent by the president on Monday, Ramaphosa said the panel went beyond its authority and mission and misinterpreted the data it was provided. A day prior to the parliament's scheduled discussion of the panel's report and decision to begin impeachment proceedings against the president, the application was submitted. It wasn't immediately obvious whether that sitting would still take place.

“The court has allocated a case number and we are awaiting a directive from the court about a date for a hearing,” Peter Harris, a partner at law firm Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys, which is acting for Ramaphosa told Bloomberg.

Ramaphosa contemplated resigning last week when the panel's harsh conclusions were made public. That choice was eliminated over the weekend when Ramaphosa's spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, announced that he would file a lawsuit to contest the "clearly flawed" findings and that he would run for re-election as president of the ruling African National Congress at the organization's five-yearly elective conference the following week.

