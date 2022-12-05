FIFA World Cup 2022: Know which 8 teams are expected to qualify for the quarter-finals

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is reaching its final stages, where 5 teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals. 3 more teams will reach the quarter-final stages in the coming days. Every team winning the round of 16 stage match is considered qualified for the quarter-finals. If any of the games are tied in regulation time, extra time will be used to determine the winner. In the event that no side prevails after extra time, penalties will be used to determine the winner.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals?

The following teams have guaranteed their spot in the quarterfinals:

With a 3-1 victory over the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium, the Netherlands became the first team to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1 after Lionel Messi shone in his 1000th career match, became the second team to reach the quarter-final stage.

France became the third team to reach the quarter-final stage after defeating Poland 3-1 on Sunday. It forced Poland to bid adieu to the competition.

Later that day, England defeated Senegal 3-1 to set up a matchup with the reigning world champions.

In the latest round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia, Croatia reached the quarter finals, sending Japan back home.

Which 3 teams are expected to reach the quarter-finals of FIFA World Cup?

Three matches are yet to be played in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. The first match will be played on Monday night 00:30 IST (Tuesday). The match starts at 23:00 GST, and will be played between South Korea and Brazil. Brazil is expected to win the match. Brazil was just humiliated by Cameroon in their last match, therefore the Selecao will not take South Korea lightly.

The second last match of the round of 16 will be played between Morocco and Spain on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. If Morocco is to make its first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals, they must make the most of their recent defensive resilience, and Regragui's attackers should be encouraged by La Roja's defensive shortcomings against Japan. Spain is expected to win the match with a 2-1 victory.