Rawalpindi run-feast: Pakistan-England tie breaks record for most runs scored in a five-day Test

Pakistan and England met in the first match of the three-match Test series in Rawalpindi which concluded on Day 5 on Monday (December 05). Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led English side posted a mammoth 657 with centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks. In reply, Pakistan made 579, courtesy of tons from Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, but gave a vital 78-run lead.

England went bonkers in their second innings, going at over seven runs an over, to declare at 264 for 7 in 35.5 overs. Chasing 343, Pakistan had four sessions to create history and were cruising at 248 for 5 but James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach chipped in with regular breakthroughs to dismiss Pakistan to 268; winning by 74 runs.

During the match, a plethora of runs were scored as the Rawalpindi tie broke the record for scoring most runs in a five-day Test match (657+579+264+268 = 1,768 runs). The record was previously held in a match played between Australia and West Indies, in 1969, at the Adelaide. Thus, England-Pakistan broke a 53-year-long record.

List of most runs scored in a five-day Test Match in history:

Pakistan vs England, 2022 (Rawalpindi) - 1,768 runs

Australia vs West Indies, 1969 (Adelaide Oval)- 1,764 runs

Australia vs India, 2004 (Sydney) - 1,747 runs

Pakistan vs India, 2006 (Faisalabad)- 1,702 runs

England vs New Zealand, 2022 (Trent Bridge)- 1,675 runs

At the post-match presentation, Stokes said, "We wanted to come here to Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket. I've got no interest in trying to play for a draw, the dressing room has no interest in playing for a draw. Felt on this kind of wicket, almost had to entice the batsmen to play an attacking shot. Today we were fortunate to get the ball reverse-swinging. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were fantastic today. We won probably about 8 minutes before we would've come off. This is probably up there as one of England's greatest away wins."

Meanwhile, Babar stated, "We were not upto the mark. Had a golden chance in the second innings, but session by session we lost wickets. Our bowling group is young. Unfortunately Haris injured himself in the first innings. All credit to the bowlers who bowled well and tried without Haris. We try to stick to our plans. Difficult when opponent goes at 7 an over. We had an opportunity in the second innings. But we didn't get partnerships in the end."