Top 10 world news: Russia launches new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine, & more

In the latest, Russia has launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine. Another Covid conspiracy theory has come to light and it shed light on how the virus was man-made and leaked from a Wuhan lab. Furthermore, North Korea has fired some 100 artillery rounds as part of its military drills.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the oil price cap imposed by the European Union members may have a major impact on the global energy markets but "will not affect” the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The western countries have imposed massive sanctions on Russia in the aftermath of the conflict but most countries have not stopped their reliance on the imports. After the enforcement of the price cap, Russia said that it was preparing its response while evaluating the impact that it can have on the economy.

Ukraine was only again hit by a barrage of missile strikes as Ukrainian officials accused Russia of targeting crucial infrastructure and energy sources ahead of the winter. The cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih were reportedly impacted by the strikes and the Associated Press reported that the water supply in Odesa was affected massively after a missile strike resulted in widespread power outage.

South Korea's military has reported that North Korea has fired around 130 artillery shells into the sea off its east and west coasts Monday, with some of the shells landing in a buffer zone near the sea border. Seoul says the firings were a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean agreement designed to reduce tensions.

Seoul's ministry of defence said in a statement that it sent several warning communications to the North over the firings. Meanwhile, North Korea is yet to report on the artillery fire.



'COVID-19 was a man-made virus leaked from Chinese lab,' claims Wuhan scientist in his new book

A US-based scientist who previously worked at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), China, has claimed that COVID-19 was a "man-made virus" that escaped from the facility. According to the New York Post, which cited a remark made by US-based researcher Andrew Huff in the British newspaper The Sun, Covid was released from WIV, a state-funded and operated research centre, two years ago. Epidemiologist Huff claims that the pandemic was brought on by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China in his most recent book, "The Truth About Wuhan." Huff's book excerpts have appeared in the UK tabloid The Sun.

Around 200 truckers are staying inside the five tents near Seoul and fighting the narrative of the government that they are well-paid "labour aristocracy” as well as bitter cold.

These drivers claim to be aware of the impact of their strike for minimum wage protection at a time when the world is fighting inflation and say that their demand for stronger minimum pay protections is important for them to save themselves from poverty

