Afghanistan and connectivity to be key focus at India, Central Asia NSA Meet

Afghanistan, counter-terror, connectivity will be the key focus at the first ever India-Central Asia National Security Advisors (NSAs) meet that will take place on Tuesday in Delhi. The meeting is one of the key outcomes of the India-Central Asia virtual summit that took place in January and envisages meetings at foreign and defense ministers' level as well.

Central Asia consists of 5 countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan which with India sees part of its extended neighborhood and share civilizational, cultural and historic connect. Tuesday's meeting will see India being represented by NSA Ajit Doval and four of the five central Asian countries at NSA level or Secretary of security council. Turkmenistan is being represented by its ambassador in Delhi.

According to Indian govt sources, situation in Afghanistan remains an area of "shared concerns" for the countries participating in the meet. 3 central Asian countries, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan share border with Afghanistan and have seen spillover from the current situation in Afghanistan. Taliban took over the country in August of last year as Afghan Republic collapsed and since then worries remains over the country becoming a safe haven for terror groups. Sources pointed that, "intensity of violence in Afghanistan has increased" and "number of groups active, including Jaish, Lashkar continue to maintain presence"

India has several times expressed its concerns publicly over terrorism emanating from Afghanistan but worries also remain over Pakistan support to cross border terror. Asked if the central Asian country agree on Pakistan's support to terrorism, sources explained that they are "aware of it" and "they know about the backward linkages" having interrogated and taken into custody number of terrorist.

A joint statement will also be issued after the day-long meeting on Tuesday, which will press on "all countries to observe international commitments" on acting on "designated individuals by relevant UN organs". This will be seen as a message to Islamabad, which has been seen having a lax approach over implementation of UNSC sanctions on listed terrorist.

On connectivity, focus will be on usage of Chabahar port given no direct overland access is present between the 2 sides. The port has been used to send humanitarian support to Afghanistan and aim is to integrate it with the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that connects Mumbai to Moscow.