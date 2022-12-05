Jaishankar says India's trade with Russia is 'quite small' compared to European nations

During her visit to India, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday (December 5) discussed several issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that he had a wide-ranging conversation today with his german counterpart in India's capital, New Delhi.

Jaishankar said that they took forward the frequent exchanges and discussions held this time in "greater detail". He tweeted, "Reviewed our bilateral ties and shared perspectives on a number of important regional and global issues."

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the West imposed sanctions on Moscow. The Western countries also raised concerns about India's trade ties with Russia.

A wide ranging conversation today with FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Took forward our frequent exchanges, this time in greater detail.



Reviewed our bilateral ties and shared perspectives on a number of important regional and global issues.

While commenting on the same, Jaishankar said that India's trade with Russia is at a very "small level" in comparison to European nations.

During the joint press conference with visiting German foreign minister, Jaishankar was asked about Russia sending a list of requests to India and how is it different from the past.

Jaishankar said, "We have been discussing for some years now with Russia on how to expand our trade. Our trade with Russia is really quite small level. I would say generally it's been in the 12-13 billion dollar if you compare it to most European countries. Most of them have multiple times that trade."

Jaishankar also hinted that India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, despite the Western pressure.

Jaishankar said, "We have faced challenges it often happens in trade you know phytosanitary standards or non-tattoo and other regulatory impediments. So, at the moment you know the ongoing discussion and what either side can import from each other that is the context in which it is taking place."

