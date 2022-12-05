'Harry & Meghan' docuseries gets a release date, watch new trailer here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to share their sides of the story. Netflix's forthcoming documentary series has garnered all the attention ever since the release of its first trailer last week. Days later, the streaming giant dropped a new trailer showing the dark side of Harry and Meghan's royal lives and how it changed from a fairy tale to a nightmare for the couple.



Along with the new trailer, the makers have also revealed the dates for six-episode documentaries. The first volume of three episodes will be released on December 8, followed by volume two on December 15.



In the three-minute trailer, Harry and Meghan can be seen sobbing and crying as they continue to fight back against the tabloids, Harry's own family, and other things.



Comparing Meghan's life with the late Princess Diana's, in the trailer Harry says that he does not want history to repeat itself.