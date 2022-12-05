A new lease of life for Lalu Yadav as daughter donates father her kidney, Tejashwi shares VIDEO update

The former chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was donated a kidney by his Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya. Sharing an update on Lalu Yadav's transplant operation, Lalu Yadav's younger son and Bihar's deputy chief minister, Tejashwi Yadav has uploaded a video on his social media handle.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is seen being brought to the ICU while Tejashwi checks on his father in a video footage Tejashwai shared on his social media handle. He gave his older sister his gratitude for providing the crucial organ to their father. Tejashwi Yadav said that the transplant procedure was successful and that his father was moved from the operating room to the intensive care unit. Rabri Devi, Lalu Prasad's wife and the previous chief minister of Bihar, is also visible in the background in the video footage. “After Papa's kidney transplant operation was successful, he was shifted from operation theater to ICU,” as per the english translatin of Tejashwi's tweet on his Twitter handle. Rohini Acharya tweeted a picture of herself in her hospital bed just before having a kidney transplant, writing, "Ready to rock and roll, wish me luck."

“Both the donor (and) elder sister Rohini Acharya and (RJD) national president are healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes,” he said in another post wherein he also shared a seven-second clip. According to multiple reports, the RJD chief Lalu Yadav has long experienced a number of health problems. Most recently, the medical professionals caring for him suggested a kidney transplant.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter gave her sick father a kidney. Tejashwi said last month that while several members of his family were eager to help their sick father, his older sister Rohini Archarya had the finest match. Following the announcement of her choice to give a kidney to her sick father, Acharya, who is in her forties, has been posting emotional messages on Twitter. "It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all," she said in a post.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE