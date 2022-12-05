'You've ruined it..." Bellingham on joining Liverpool after superlative World Cup performance

England teenage sensation Jude Bellingham set the World Cup stage on fire during the R16 match against Senegal after producing a performance for the ages. No sooner did Bellingham drop his masterclass than rumours started floating of his move to Liverpool. In an interview, when asked about the transfer, the Borussia-Dortmund player shrugged it off with a smirk on his face.

Bellingham and Jordan Henderson were addressing the media after the match where the latter was asked about the 19-year-old's performance.

"I've said it many times, he's a one-off and we need to let him enjoy his football. He is only 19 so let him enjoy playing football. He's been incredible this tournament and for a long period of time at Dortmund..he has carried it to this tournament. Hopefully, he can keep going strength-to-strength. Keep working, keep doing the things he is doing and be the big player for England," said Henderson.

As soon as Henderson completed his answer, a reporter chimed in with a cheeky question, "And Liverpool in the future?"

While Henderson laughed off the question, Bellingham gave a smirk before saying, "You''ve ruined it for all of us."

Both proceeded to move away from the reporters but Bellingham once again added, "You've ruined it man."

Henderson and Bellingham being asked about Jude joining Liverpool

It is unclear if Bellingham was referring to the move or the glowing commendation received from Henderson which was ruined by the reporter's question.

Bellingham and Liverpool links

Bellingham has been linked to Liverpool for a long time. After the first goal on Sunday where the teenager assisted Liverpool's captain, the duo had a passionate celebration, sending the entire Liverpool fanbase into tizzy if anything was cooking behind the scenes.

The speculation only grew thicker after the match where Bellingham batted for Henderson and said the latter had been unfairly targetted in recent times.

“[It was a] Brilliant performance and I seen some of the rubbish that was said about him playing. It’s ridiculous, [Henderson is] so underrated technically and he’s delivered in a big game with a massive game so I think it’s about time he gets respect," said Bellingham.

Earlier, it was Liverpool's fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold who fuelled the rumours after posting a picture with Bellingham on his social media accounts.

Liverpool have been the frontrunner in acquiring the services of the Borussia Dortmund player but with the price tag reaching almost $123 million, Jurgen Klopp and FSG will have to break the bank and smash the club transfer record.

