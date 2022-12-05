WATCH: Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny consoles son Liam in heartwarming video after FIFA WC exit

On Sunday, defending champions France defeated Poland 3-1, in the Round of 16 clash, to progress ahead in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Olivier Giroud scored the opening goal for the French line-up, before the second-half, whereas Kylian Mbappe struck twice in the 74th minute and during the extra time to kill the game before Polish star Robert Lewandowski scored prior to his side's inevitable defeat.

With this win, France march ahead in the Qatar 2022 and remain on course to become the first side to successfully defend their World Cup since Brazil in 1962. They next face Harry Kane-led England in the quarter-finals, on December 11, which is expected to be a mouth-watering clash. On the other hand, it was the end of Poland's run in the ongoing World Cup, in the Middle East, with heartbreak for its players and fans worldwide. After the match, a video went viral where Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny can be seen consoling his son Liam. Here's the clip:

Reflecting on his side's game versus Poland, France coach Didier Deschamps told the broadcaster TF1, "It wasn't easy because Poland were well organised and tried to counter us." He added, "Then there is Kylian with his ability to resolve all sorts of problems, and that's just as well for us. This team has been united from the beginning and obviously a result like this one confirms that. The joy is shared among everyone."