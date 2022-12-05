Remains of last known Tasmanian tiger discovered in a cupboard after 85 years

The Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery discovered the remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger stashed in one of its cupboards, which was believed to be lost for 85 years.

In 1936, the thylacine died at Hobart Zoo’s captivity and the local museum handed over its body. However, the museum then lost track of the thylacine’s remains and it was believed that it has been thrown out.

In new research, it was discovered that the remains were in preserved the museum through the years, but it was not catalogued properly.

Robert Paddle, who had published a book based on the extinction of the species in 2000, said, "For years, many museum curators and researchers searched for its remains without success, as no thylacine material dating from 1936 had been recorded.” "It was assumed its body had been discarded,” he added.

An unpublished report of a taxidermist was found by him along with a museum curator, which prompted a review of collections in the museum.

The missing female specimen was found by them in the education department’s cupboard. Curator Kathryn Medlock said that the specimen was taken around for exhibit but the staff was unaware of the thylacine.

"It was chosen because it was the best skin in the collection. At that time they thought there were still animals out in the bush,” she stated.

The thylacine’s skeleton and skin have now been put on display at the museum in Hobart. It is believed that the Tasmanian tiger were originally found in Australia, but its population declined due to the impact of dingoes and humans.