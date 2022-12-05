FIFA World Cup 2022: Know which teams have qualified to the quarter-finals, matches schedule and timings

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is reaching its final stages, where 4 teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals. Two more teams will reach the quarter-final stages today as Japan takes on Croatia in the first match and Brazil locks horns with South Korea in the second. Every team winning the round of 16 stage match is considered qualified for the quarter-finals. If any of the games are tied in regulation time, extra time will be used to determine the winner. In the event that no side prevails after extra time, penalties will be used to determine the winner.

Which teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals?

The following teams have guaranteed their spot in the quarterfinals:

With a 3-1 victory over the USA at the Khalifa International Stadium, the Netherlands became the first team to advance to the quarterfinal round.

Argentina, who defeated Australia 2-1 after Lionel Messi shone in his 1000th career match, became the second team to reach the quarter-final stage.

France became the third team to reach the quarter-final stage after defeating Poland 3-1 on Sunday. It forced Poland to bid adieu to the competition.

Later that day, England defeated Senegal 3-1 to set up a matchup with the reigning world champions.

So, four teams that have reached the quarter-finals are the Netherlands, Argentina, France and England.

FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals match schedule, fixtures and timings

Netherlands and Argentina will face off in the first match of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on 9 December, Friday. The match will be played at the Lusail Stadium at 00:30 IST (Saturday), and 23:00 GST.

Whereas England and France will face off on the next day, December 10, (Saturday) at the Al Bayt Stadium. The match starts at 00:30 IST (Sunday), and 23:00 GST.