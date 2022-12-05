Gujarat Elections Exit Polls: All eyes on exit polls, big majority for BJP?
The second phase of voting for Gujarat Elections 2022 took place for 93 seats across 14 districts in the north and central regions. On Monday evening, after the second phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly election concludes, the poll results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be predicted.
The key Gujarat elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with other parties contesting for seats in the state. After the second phase of the Gujarat elections, the fate of over 800 candidates, including 285 independents, will be decided. The total number of votes cast in the state assembly elections will be counted on December 8.
What are exit polls?
Exit polls ask voters which political party they support after they have voted in an election. It differs from an opinion poll conducted prior to elections in this regard. Exit polls are supposed to show which way the tides are flowing in an election, as well as the issues, personalities, and loyalties that have influenced voters.
News X-Jan Ki Baat: BJP 117-140 seats, Congress-NCP 34-51, AAP 6-13 and others 1-2.
According to the News 24-Today's Chanakya's exit poll, the BJP will win around 150 seats. While the Congress will win 19 of 182 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to win just 11 seat.
According to the Election Commission of India, the approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the elections in Gujarat was 59.11 per cent.
Furthermore, the Sabarkantha district recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.84 per cent, while Ahmedabad saw the lowest voter turnout at 53.84 per cent.
The polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections took place across 93 constituencies and 14 districts of the state's northern and central regions.
While the first phase of voting was held across 89 constituencies and saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent, on December 1.
According to the exit poll by ABP-CVoter, BJP will easily be able to retain its majority in the 182-seat assembly with 128 to 140 seats. This would be followed by 31 to 43 seats estimated for Congress and AAP will get somewhere between 3 to 11 seats.
India Today- Axis My India have predicted that BJP will win at least 129-151 out of 182 seats. This was followed by Congress with 16-30 seats and 9-21 seats for AAP while 2-6 seats for Others.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to vote in the second phase of Gujarat elections in Ahmedabad amid a grand entry and cheers. Subsequently, Congress' senior leader Pawan Khera, lashed out at the PM for the "political roadshow" and questioned the Election commission of India's "total silence and total inaction".
Khera alleged that the PM decided to do a two-and-a-half-hour roadshow prior to voting which was, "Covered live by all your channels free of cost. Isn't this advertisement? Shouldn't you guys be charging the BJP?" said the Congress leader at a press conference.
He added, that Congress will take "necessary steps" and through legal means would ensure this publicity comes under the purview of BJP's election expenditure.
An exit poll by P-Marq's, on Monday, said that BJP will win somewhere between 128 to 148 seats. This would be followed by Congress which is expected to secure somewhere between 34 to 51 seats and AAP is estimated to win at least six to 13 seats.
According to the exit polls by Times Now-ETG the BJP in Gujarat will win 139 seats out of 182. This surpasses the number of seats won by the party in 2017 which was 99 seats. Furthermore, they estimate, Congress will win 30 seats, followed by AAP with 11 seats and two seats for Others.
Early trends predict that BJP has won 129 seats out of 182 total seats. Congress on the other hand seems to have got hold on 36 seats with AAP getting only 10 seats. If trends are to be believed, this will be a majority win for the BJP. In the 2017 Gujarat elections, BJP won 99 seats.
Political parties were campaigning in Gujarat in full swing, they made slogans to woo voters and catch their attention. Here are some of those eye-catching slogans that were gone viral during Gujarat election campaigns:
1. Congress ka kaam bolta hai- Congress
2. Jija ko na sadhu ko, button dabegi jhadu ko - Aam Aadmi Party
3. Aa Gujarat Main Banavyu Che (I have made this Gujarat)- Bhartiya Janata Party
As the voting of the Phase 2 Gujarat elections comes to an end, EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed in various polling stations of Gujarat
In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 48 of the 89 seats where voting was held in Phase 1, the Congress won 40, and an independent candidate won one. In the 2017 state Assembly elections, the BJP won 51 of the 93 seats where voting took place in Phase 2. Congress won 39 seats, while Independent candidates won three.
Voter turnout in the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections was 58.68 percent as of 5 pm. The final turnout is awaited.
"Roadshow is not permitted on the day of voting but Prime Minister Modi and his party are VVIPs, they can do anything and they will be excused", says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Here are some of the key constituencies in phase 2 Gujarat elections that candidates are competing for:
Bechraji (Mahesana), Deodar (Banaskantha), Viramgam (Ahmedabad), Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar), Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad)
These are some of the key constituencies in the Phase 1 of Gujarat elections:
Khambhalia (Devbhumi Dwarka district), Bhavnagar Rural (Bhavnagar district), Jasdan (Rajkot district), Morbi (Morbi district), Porbandar (Porbandar district), Talala (Gir Somnath district), Jamnagar North (Jamnagar district), Amreli (Amreli district), Varachha Road (Surat district)
Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.
The Gujarat Elections were held across two phases:
1. Phase 1 saw the first round of voting for 89 seats across 19 districts in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat.
2. Phase 2 saw the second and final round of voting for 93 seats across 14 districts in the central and northern regions of.
Can the Congress destabilise the BJP? How much influence will AAP have on this poll? The BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for the past 27 years, is attempting to retain power for the seventh time in a row. If it is successful, it will equal the record of the Left Front government, which won West Bengal elections seven times in a row until 2011.