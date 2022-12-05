Gujarat Elections Exit Polls: All eyes on exit polls, big majority for BJP?

According to the Election Commission of India, the approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the elections in Gujarat was 59.11 per cent.



Furthermore, the Sabarkantha district recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.84 per cent, while Ahmedabad saw the lowest voter turnout at 53.84 per cent.

The polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections took place across 93 constituencies and 14 districts of the state's northern and central regions.

While the first phase of voting was held across 89 constituencies and saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent, on December 1.