First winter snow hits UK, check weather details for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

As the week progresses, the weather is expected to grow considerably colder in UK, with lows of zero expected for much of the nation starting on Wednesday. For Wednesday, when temperatures are forecast to drop precipitously, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for the northern part of the country. Additionally, snow showers will also affect areas of northern England and Northern Ireland.

England

In advance of this week's record-breaking low temperatures, the UK Met Office has issued a rare amber cold weather advisory for England. In some areas of England, there is a "90 per cent likelihood of extreme cold weather and slippery conditions," according to the advisory. It will be operational from 6 p.m. on December 7 till 9 a.m. on Monday, 12 December. The advisory implies that the cold weather may increase health risks for vulnerable persons, necessitating action from social and healthcare agencies to safeguard at-risk populations. According to the Met Office, starting late on Wednesday, air from the Arctic will sweep south throughout the nation, bringing with it, particularly chilly evenings and frosts. Risks from wintry showers are also expected in coastal locations.

Wales

Wales is starting to feel a lot like Christmas, and you'll start to notice it too by midweek. From Wednesday on, the entire country is expected to experience very cold weather, with lows of zero or below. From Wednesday on, the entire country is expected to experience very cold weather, with lows of zero or below. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected in Wales next week. A forecast for Wales from Monday to Wednesday reads: "Staying cold next week. Showers are possible at times, perhaps wintry over higher ground, but many places staying largely dry. Occasional sunny spells, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight frosts."

Northern Ireland

In certain parts of Northern Ireland, temperatures are expected to drop below zero degrees Celsius, while snowy conditions are expected in others. By the middle of the week, a northerly wind will approach, bringing with it the possibility of some sleet and snow on higher land, according to the Met Office.



Scotland

The Met Office issued its first snow warning of the season yesterday owing to expected snowfall of up to 10 cm in Scotland. Temperatures have fallen precipitously in recent days. Images from today show a snow plough cleaning a road in Nenthead, Cumbria (bordering Scotland) as people encounter icy weather. Dramatic images depict dangerous scenarios in Cumbria as the first significant snowfall of the season has fallen in several parts of the UK today. Northern Scotland may get widespread frost overnight, according to the Met Office, although the breeze will prevent temperatures from dropping too low. Concerns about severe blizzards in Scotland next week have led forecasters to issue a warning that up to 10 cm of snow might fall.

Met Office statement

In lower places, between 2 cm and 5 cm of snow is anticipated to accumulate; at higher elevations, this amount might increase to 10 cm. It can disrupt travel plans when combined with strong northerly winds and blizzard conditions. From the Met Office: "On Wednesday, showers and snow will reach low elevations. Up to 10 centimetres of snow may fall above 200 metres, with accumulations of 2 to 5 cm likely at lower elevations. The strong northerly winds might cause some drifting and blizzard conditions."