Rift emerges in German dressing room after World Cup mouth-covering protest: Reports

Germany's shock exit from the group stage of the World Cup for the second time in as many tournaments came as a shock to many. Now, reports are emerging that there is rift within the German camp as the political messaging by the group did not go down well with certain players in the dressing room.

According to media reports, some players in the German camp did not want to take part in the mouth-covering act to protest against FIFA's decision of banning the 'One Love' armbands.

TV host Esther Sedlaczek was the first to report the rumours of the dressing room rift when she interviewed German football director Oliver Bierhoff.

"Would you say that the One-Love armband could have been handled better? The fact is, according to our sources, not every player was OK with the gesture before the Japan game and that they worried that it would cause issues in the team," she asked Bierhoff.

According to local media reports, Bierhoff was first annoyed at the question and said, “You can certainly discuss that at some point. But after three games that have taken place on the pitch, do you think that One Love armband has played such a big role?”

He later admitted that the armband controversy could have been handled better.

“We could have done it better without a doubt. Whether that is decisive for the elimination is another matter.”

Notably, on Sunday, former Arsenal boss and current FIFA head of global football development Arsene Wenger took a dig at Germany and said

“When you go to a World Cup you know you must not lose the first game,” said Wenger during a press conference before adding that teams with World Cup experience such as holders France won their opening matches.

“And the teams as well who were mentally ready, who had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations," he added.

Similarly, Belgium's Eden Hazard argued the Germans should have stuck to football.

"They'd have done better not to do it (the protest) and to win instead. We are here to play football. I'm not here to send a political message. Other people are better placed for that. We want to be focused on football," said Hazard.

After German players covered their mouths, the German FA released a statement saying, “We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect.”

(With inputs from agencies)