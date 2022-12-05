Amber Heard files for a new trial in the defamation case against Johnny Depp

After months of silence, Amber Heard is seeking a new trial in the defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In the new appeal filed by Amber's team of lawyers in a Virginia court, they have urged the court to reverse the jury verdict that was on Depp's side or start a new trial on the case.

As per multiple outlets, Amber's team submitted a 68-page long document in court in which they argued the exclusion of her therapy notes, which mentioned details about Johnny Depp's abusive nature towards Amber, has led to an unfair trial.

"The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional," the lawyers wrote.

In the 68-page document submitted in late November, Amber's team also argued that this case would have a "chilling effect" on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men.

"If not reversed, the trial court’s exclusion of contemporaneous reports of domestic abuse from medical professionals will make it more difficult for other abuse victims to prove allegations of abuse and likely deter them from coming forward."

The two-month-long trial was held in Fairfax, Virginia. pointing it out, the lawyers have mentioned that the trial should take place in California, not Virginia, where the ex-couple used to live.

"Instead of suing Heard in California, where both parties lived and where Depp claimed to have suffered reputational harm, Depp sued in Virginia, a wholly inconvenient forum with no connection to Depp or any meaningful connection to his claims." "The trial court erroneously refused to dismiss this action on the ground of forum non-conveniens, based on its mistaken conclusion that Depp's claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post's servers are located here," the new filing reads.

The document also slammed Virginia Judge Penney Azcarate.

The ex-couple grabbed headlines for almost two months for their highly publicised defamation case. After a months-long trial, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court sided with Johnny in the $50 million defamation case and agreed that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had slandered not only Depp's image but also his career.