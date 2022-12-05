New Zealand government plans to introduce a law to make Google, Facebook pay for news

The New Zealand government said that it plans to introduce a law which would require big tech companies like Alphabet Inc’s Google and several platforms under the parent company Meta including Facebook to pay media outlets if they want local news content to show on their feeds. This comes after countries like Australia and Canada have implemented and proposed similar laws.

“New Zealand news media, particularly small regional and community newspapers, are struggling to remain financially viable as more advertising moves online,” said New Zealand’s Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson, in a statement, on Sunday.

The statement also referred to legislations in Australia and Canada and how the one to be proposed by New Zealand will be modelled along those lines. Jackson also said that he hoped this would incentivise digital platforms to negotiate with local media outlets and reach deals without government intervention.

“It is critical that those benefiting from their news content actually pay for it,” said the minister. However, if no agreement is reached the law would mandate a negotiating process.

The new legislation will likely be passed after a vote in the New Zealand parliament, however, might receive some pushback from the big tech platforms who have campaigned against these laws in other countries as well.

Notably, when Australia introduced and proposed these laws Facebook threatened to block their news from its platforms and moved to do so at one point in Canberra while the legislation was being debated. However, no such steps have been taken in Canada yet since it has also proposed a similar legislation.

On Monday, Meta’s regional policy, Mia Garlick, said that New Zealand does not understand the relationship between Facebook and news. She also noted that publishers control how and which content shows up on their platform and also that New Zealand fails to recognise the commercial current deals Meta has in the country, reported the Wall Street Journal.

On the other hand, Australia’s recent report about its law introduced in 2021, which gave the government the power to make the big tech companies negotiate with media outlets said that it largely worked.



