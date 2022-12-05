'You need an entire restructuring': Former selector issues warning to Team India after 1st ODI loss

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the likes returned for Team India as they faced Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series opener on Sunday (December 04) in Dhaka. Being asked to bat first, India were soon reduced to 49 for 3 and only managed a paltry 186 all-out in 41.2 overs with only vice-captain Rahul managing a sedate 73 (70).

Shakib Al Hasan accounted for 5 for 36 but the Bangla Tigers were made to sweat hard for their runs in the second innings. They were 95 for 3 and 128 for 4 but suddenly got reduced to 136 for 9 before an unbeaten 51-run tenth wicket stand with Player-of-the-Match Mehedi Hasan (38 not out and 1/43) and Mustafizur Rahman (11-ball 10*) took their side home by one wicket. After going down 1-0 in the series, former stumper and ex-selector Saba Karim lashed out at India and issued a warning. He feels an entire restructuring is needed in white-ball formats.

Speaking on Sony Sports after India's defeat, Karim said, "It is now time for us to pay attention to our white-ball cricket. The first thing is you will have to decide that our white-ball cricket has some issues which need to be resolved and for that, I feel you need an entire restructuring."

Karim opined, "This is being discussed for many days, if you have agreed that there is a problem, how will you address it? Do we need to bring a change in our game plan or our brand of cricket? Do we need to play with a different template? If we have to play like that, do we have the players like that or not?."

The former keeper-batter further pointed out, "If you feel you have the players like that, are we creating an environment like that so that they can bat freely, if we have decided that we have to bat aggressively. I feel we are still in doubt what path we need to take and on top of that if we get a challenging wicket like today, we get stuck even more."

"You will have to create different profiles for players and empower them that if you have to play aggressive cricket, this has to be your approach, then you cannot go the other way, whichever way the game might be going. You will have to continue to bat dominantly if you have decided that is going to be your template," Karim added.