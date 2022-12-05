India's top football body withdraws bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2027, check why

As per the strategic Roadmap of the Federation, which will be announced later this month, the AIFF management thinks the hosting of big events doesn’t fit into the Federation’s strategic priorities. Following India's withdrawal, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2027 Asian Cup. The Executive Committee in a statement said their present priority is laying the groundwork for a sound football system before considering hosting major tournaments like the AFC Asian Cup.

According to Kalyan Chaubey, president of the AIFF, India has always been a "wonderful and efficient host" for major competitions, as it was vividly shown in just finished FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Nevertheless, he went on to note that the Executive Committee had determined that the Federation's overarching strategy will continue to centre on efforts to enhance football at all levels, from grassroots to youth development. "At the same time, we must also strengthen our stakeholders, especially the State Associations and work closely with the clubs to bring about a change in every aspect of football at the domestic level. All such aspects will truly be implemented when the Roadmap is announced later this month.”

Where will be 2023 Asian Cup be played?

Qatar will host the 2023 Asian Cup after China backed out of the hosting role. The Asian Cup was twice held in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup. Along with Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea, India had also entered the 2023 AFC Asian Cup competition, however, it withdrew early in October 2018. Later, South Korea and Thailand also decided not to participate, leaving just China to host the 2023 tournament. But because China also declined to serve as the host, it will instead be played in Qatar. The current FIFA World Cup is being held in Qatar, which has already twice hosted the Asian Cup.