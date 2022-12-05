'House of the Dragon' season 2: Steve Toussaint asks fans to get ready for an 'all-out war'

'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint, who plays the role of Lord Corlys in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel, has made some revelations about the upcoming season of the popular HBO series. He spoke about an all-out war between the Hightowers and Rhaenyra and shared that some really good surprises are in store for the fans.

In a candid interaction, the actor spoke about Lord Corlys' mindset after the culmination of season one of the show. "I think pretty much, as is indicated at the end of this last season, is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra personally, that she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that," Toussaint said.

"Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he’s not my grandson, but he’s my grandson. So, I think that’s kind of where he’s at, and that has to be paid for."

The fate of the Hightowers is still unclear but seeing the growing support for their Green party, we can say that it won't be easy for Rhaenyra to claim the crown and be the Queen of the seven kingdoms. As for Lord Corlys, he has pledged his allegiance to Rhaenyra and he will fight beside her until his last breath.

Sharing what the second season has in store, the actor revealed that there will be an "all-out war" between the two parties trying to prove their claims to the throne. "I actually haven’t seen any scripts yet," Toussaint said before adding, “But, I’ve been told some good stuff’s gonna happen. It’s gonna be incredible."

Mentioning the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' fan convention that will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Centre from December 9 to 11, Toussaint revealed that he is excited to meet Kit Harington aka Jon Snow and Alfie Allen aka Theon Greyjoy.

Addressing the loyal fans of GOT, the actor said, "The show is a success because of them. We are lucky enough to put something out that they liked, and they supported it. They delve very deeply into it and they come up with theories and stuff like that, so it’s great. I think, sometimes, it’s a bit daunting because they know more about it than we do."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE