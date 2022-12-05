Reach Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours, check the top speed limit and route details of the new expressway

The Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway has been constructed up to the Dausa area of Rajasthan, which is only 65 kilometres away from Jaipur. When finished, the route will link Delhi to Jaipur and other cities of the state. The highway will also cut down the distance and travel time between Jaipur and the National Capital by more than three hours. Normally, the trip from Jaipur to Delhi takes about 5 hours. The upcoming project, though, will reduce the travel duration to just two hours. Both time and money will be saved, and it will increase trade and tourism between the two cities. Additionally, this highway will reduce the 24-hour travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours. The expressway will have a whopping 120-kilometre-per-hour speed limit.

Expected travel time between Jaipur and Delhi

Currently, it takes 5 hours to travel between Jaipur and Delhi. The Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway will see the travel time cut by three hours. Once the project is completed, one would be able to travel from Delhi to Jaipur in just 2 hours.

Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway details

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is 1350 kilometres long, out of which 375 kilometres of the road will pass through Rajasthan, linking seven districts of the state to Delhi and Mumbai. Interestingly, the expressway will also have a dedicated lane for electric vehicles. The road will have CCTV cameras installed every 500 metres and is being built with German technology.

Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway toll details

No toll will be charged while entering the road. There will be tolls at the exits though. The toll will be calculated based on the number of kilometres driven. The toll on the Delhi-Vadodra Expressway will cost 0.65 paise per kilometre, significantly less than on other similar routes in the nation. Minibuses accessing the road will be charged Rs 1.05, buses and trucks Rs 2.20, heavy machinery like JCB Rs 3.45, and other heavy vehicles Rs 4.20 per kilometre.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route details